Lahore Qalandars sign South Africa's Rubin Hermann for PSL 11

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann is pictured after scoring a half-century during their men’s T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 20, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

Lahore Qalandars on Saturday announced the direct signing of South African wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the development through their official social media platforms, posting: “Gloves on. Bat in hand. South African Rubin Hermann joins the Lahore Qalandars as a Direct Signing.”

Hermann has emerged as one of South Africa’s promising performers in the T20 format. In seven T20 Internationals, he has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 131.89, including one half-century.

Overall, the left-handed batter has featured in 65 T20 matches, amassing 1,497 runs at a strike rate of 127.83, with eight fifties and one century to his name.

He also brings valuable franchise experience, having represented Paarl Royals in two seasons of SA20. In 21 matches, Hermann scored 559 runs at a strike rate of 119.70, including four half-centuries.

Earlier, on February 3, defending champions Qalandars unveiled their list of retained players for PSL 11.

The franchise retained captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Platinum category, Abdullah Shafique (Diamond), Sikandar Raza (Gold) and Mohammad Naeem (Silver), while opting not to retain any player in the Emerging category.

The PSL 11 player auction was held at the Expo Centre on February 11, marking a historic shift as the league replaced its traditional draft system — used since its inception in 2016 — with an auction format for the first time.

Qalandars focused on strengthening their core by re-signing Haris Rauf for PKR 76 million and Fakhar Zaman for PKR 79.5 million.

The franchise also secured the services of Usama Mir and Ubaid Shah, along with overseas additions including Dasun Shanaka and Gudakesh Motie.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PKR 7.00 crore), Abdullah Shafique (PKR 2.20 crore), Sikandar Raza (PKR 2.80 crore), Mohammad Naeem (PKR 70 lacs), Mustafizur Rahman (PKR 6.44 crore), Haris Rauf (PKR 7.6 crore), Usama Mir (PKR 3.5 crore), Fakhar Zaman (PKR 7.95 crore), Ubaid Shah (PKR 2.70 crore), Haseebullah Khan (PKR 1.1 crore), Mohammad Farooq (PKR 60 lacs), Dasun Shanaka (PKR 75 lacs), Parvez Hossain Emon (PKR 60 lacs), Asif Ali (PKR 60 lacs), Tayyab Tahir (PKR 60 lacs), Gudakesh Motie (PKR 1.1 crore) and Rubin Hermann (direct signing).