Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, SL vs ENG Match 42

KANDY: The 42nd match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between co-hosts Sri Lanka and England will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Historically, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 17 times in the T20I format, with the Three Lions leading the head-to-head record with 13 wins, while the Lankan Lions have secured four victories.

In T20 World Cup history, the two teams have met six times. England hold a clear advantage with five wins, compared to Sri Lanka’s lone victory.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.