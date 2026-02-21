India beat Australia in third T20I to clinch historic series victory

India's Smriti Mandhana (right) and Jeminah Rodrigues bump fists during their third T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on February 21, 2026. — BCCI

ADELAIDE: Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues led India to a commanding 17-run victory over Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bat first paid dividends as the visitors piled up a formidable total of 176/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between Mandhana and Rodrigues.

The touring side got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their right-handed opener, Shafali Verma (seven), in the third over with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rodrigues joined Mandhana in the middle, and the duo steered India to a commanding position by putting together a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

The partnership eventually culminated with Mandhana's dismissal in the 17th over, who walked back after top-scoring with a 55-ball 82, studded with eight fours and three sixes, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Mandhana's dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw India lose four more wickets in the remaining 22 deliveries, including set batter Rodrigues, who made an anchoring 59 off 46 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Annabel Sutherland was the standout bowler for Australia, taking two wickets for 34 runs in her four overs, while Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth could pick up one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 177-run target, the home side could accumulate 159/9 in 20 overs despite Ashleigh Gardner's valiant half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for Australia and remained their top-scorer with a 45-ball 57, smashing five fours and a six.

Besides her, Phoebe Litchfield (26), Sutherland (14), Georgia Wareham (12) and Georgia Voll (10) could amass double figures for Australia.

Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil spearheaded India's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Arundhati Reddy with two, while Renuka Singh chipped in with one.

India's 17-run victory helped them clinch the three-match series 2-1, and it marked their second triumph in Australia.