Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ready for fresh F1 season

An undated photo of Lewis Hamilton after winning the Grand Prix title. — AFP

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is ready for the fresh Formula One season, as he admitted he "forgot who I was" and wants to focus only on racing in 2026.

Last year was the seven-time world champion's first with the sport's oldest and most glamorous team, and for the first time in his career, the sport's most successful driver failed to stand on the podium.

Teammate Charles Leclerc also outscored the Briton by 86 points.

Now 41, Hamilton needs Ferrari to be back on form -- after a winless 2025 -- and new engines and the biggest technical overhaul in decades will mean drivers have to adapt to new ways of racing.

Lewis took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the upcoming season and his goals for the campaign, saying he is fully motivated again after a disappointing first season with the Italian team.

"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans," said Hamilton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 amid much initial fanfare.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I'm excited for the season ahead.

"I'm re-set and refreshed. I'm not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you're not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season."

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth behind Ferrari’s teammate Leclerc in the F1 drivers' standings this season, with McLaren’s Lando Norris winning the championship while Max Verstappen was just two points behind the winner.

Ferrari, who failed to win a race in 2025, have looked strong in testing in Bahrain this month, with Lewis Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finishing fastest in this week's final session before the season begins in Australia on March 8.

McLaren boss, Andrea Stella, on Friday told reporters that Mercedes and Ferrari would be a challenge in 2026.

"McLaren and Red Bull probably very similar, Ferrari and Mercedes a step ahead," he said.