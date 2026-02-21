Donald Trump sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo, terming him GOAT

This collage of photos shows US President Donald Trump (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo, including an AI clip of him playing football with the Portugal star.

In the message on his TikTok page, Trump hailed Ronaldo as the GOAT. The video follows the Portuguese football star’s trip to the Oval Office of the US President as part of a Saudi delegation last November.

Ronaldo visited White House and had dinner with Donald Trump.

Trump claimed that his son is a big fan of Ronaldo and thanked him for visiting.

This was Ronaldo’s first visit to the US since 2016, when he travelled with Real Madrid for a pre-season.

Trump posted a video on his TikTok page on Saturday with a message in which he regarded Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo you're the greatest of all time, we need you in America. Get going right now, we need you fast", Trump said.

Trump has recently been involved in football matters, having attended the final of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea.

The USA President was also awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw.

Trump’s message to Cristiano Ronaldo may be an invitation for the Portugal forward to reignite his rivalry with long-time competitor Lionel Messi in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The possibility was floated earlier this month when Ronaldo went on strike due to mismanagement of his club by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the transfer window.