T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash abandoned due to rain

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: The highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain here at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The rain interruption came soon after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, and it continued to downpour for another two-and-a-half hours until the match officials deemed it as abandoned.

For the unversed, the cut-off time for a five-over match was 9:46 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), but the crucial fixture was called off an hour before due to puddles in the field.

As a result, both Pakistan and New Zealand shared a point apiece, while the abandonment complicated the Group 2 of Super Eights, which further features England and co-host Sri Lanka, set to lock horns on Sunday.

The 2009 champions next face England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday, while New Zealand will take on co-host Sri Lanka the following day here.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group, following the conclusion of the Super Eights stage, will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Since Pakistan will play all of their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka as per the 'Fusion Formula', the first semi-final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here, subject to their qualification, otherwise it will be hosted by Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Similarly, the venue for the summit clash, scheduled to be played on March 8, is subject to Pakistan's qualification.