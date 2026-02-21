'Should I play Sanju for Abhishek?': Suryakumar Yadav's witty riposte to Samson debate

Abhishek Sharma (left) and Sanju Samson wait for a DRS decision during the second T20I match against England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25, 2025. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has brushed aside concerns over Abhishek Sharma’s lean run, insisting the team remains fully confident in the young opener ahead of their Super Eight clash against South Africa national cricket team on Sunday.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the match, Suryakumar made light of Abhishek’s three consecutive ducks in the tournament.

“I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek’s form,” Suryakumar said with a smile. “Why are they so concerned? I think about the teams who are going to play against him. He hasn’t scored yet — and when he does, you’ve seen what happens.”

The skipper emphasised that such phases are part of the game and reiterated that the team management is backing the left-hander to play his natural style.

“It happens; it’s a team sport. The requirement right now is that he plays with his identity. If it comes off, that’s great. If it doesn’t, we are there to cover for him. Last year, he covered for us — now we’ll cover for him,” he added.

Suryakumar also dismissed suggestions of bringing in Sanju Samson as a replacement. When asked whether Samson could slot in at No. 3, he responded with a touch of humour.

“Should I play Sanju for Abhishek?” he quipped. “You mean I should replace Tilak Varma? It’s going well in the powerplay. We’re still scoring 40–50 runs. That’s normal cricket.”

He acknowledged that while India aim for big totals of 220-plus, conditions in Ahmedabad have posed different challenges.

“The four wickets we’ve played on so far have been slightly tricky. Offspinners weren’t bowling much earlier, but now they are. We’ve started preparing for that and hope to handle it well as we begin our Super Eight journey,” he said.

Tilak Varma, who has batted at No. 3 throughout the tournament with a strike rate of 120.45, has a specific role defined by the team management.

“I’ve told him — and the management has told him — that this is how he needs to bat. If one wicket falls, he can play his natural game in the powerplay. But if two wickets go down, he needs to take a bit of a backseat, build a partnership until the 10th over, and then we have enough firepower to accelerate,” Suryakumar explained.

While admitting Tilak may not be fully satisfied with his returns, the captain expressed complete faith in him.

“He’s been delivering for India at No. 3 really well. I’m very confident he’ll do even better.”