T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash delayed due to rain

This aerial view shows R Premadasa Stadium covered due to rain in Colombo ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 21, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: The highly anticipated first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights between Pakistan and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

According to the details, the venue is completely covered as the rain continued to fall since Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Notably, the overs will start getting reduced at 7:40 PM as per the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the cut-off time for a five-over game is 9:46 PM.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and New Zealand have come face-to-face 49 times in T20Is, with the Green Shirts dominating the head-to-head record with 24 victories, while New Zealand have 23.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have clashed seven times, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the semi-final of the 2022 edition, which the Green Shirts won comfortably by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's last victory over Pakistan dates back to the 2016 edition, where they prevailed by 22 runs.

Matches: 49

Pakistan: 24

New Zealand: 23

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan and New Zealand enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both finished second in their respective groups, winning three of their four matches.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, L