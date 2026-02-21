Frank Warren backs Fabio Wardley against Daniel Dubois

This collage of photos shows Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. — Instagram

Frank Warren has backed Fabio Wardley against Daniel Dubois when they face each other in April.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight champion and is gearing up for his first defence. The Briton was upgraded to full champion status after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him and vacated his belt.

The WBO ruler has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year, so he is on a good run of form.

However, he will now be up against ‘DDD’, who was at his peak in 2024, securing victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out against Usyk.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions, Warren backed Fabio Wardley, looking at the current form of both boxers.

“Two big punchers, Fabio, learning on the job, he’s done everything he had to do then in his last fight beat the man who was the number one challenger and he done it in style,” Warren said.

“He’s a massive puncher, he’s got a good chin, he’s gritty and he’s determined. You look at Daniel, his last fight, for a couple of rounds he was there, but then Usyk took over, it wasn’t a good result for him, he got beat, but he’s young enough to come again.”

He added that it will be a high-octane fight between two big punchers.

“He’s a big puncher. One thing is for sure, that fight is not going the distance. It will be bombs away because styles make fights and these are walk-forward fighters. They’re not going to be feeling each other out, they’re going to be letting them go as soon as that bell goes,” he added.