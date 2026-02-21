T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from right) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

COLOMBO: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the first Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and New Zealand have come face-to-face 49 times in T20Is, with the Green Shirts dominating the head-to-head record with 24 victories, while New Zealand have 23.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have clashed seven times, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the semi-final of the 2022 edition, which the Green Shirts won comfortably by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's last victory over Pakistan dates back to the 2016 edition, where they prevailed by 22 runs.

Matches: 49

Pakistan: 24

New Zealand: 23

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan and New Zealand enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both finished second in their respective groups, winning three of their four matches.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, L