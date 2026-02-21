Winter Olympics: US win gold in mixed team aerials as China miss third title

Gold medallists of the United States celebrate on the podium after winning the Freestyle Skiing in Mixed Team Aerials with silver medallists of Switzerland, and bronze medallists of China at Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park in Livigno on February 21, 2026. — Reuters

The United States (US) won gold in the Olympics freestyle skiing mixed team final on Saturday, retaining their 2022 title, while Switzerland won silver and favourites China claimed bronze.

The Americans stormed to victory after failing to reach the podium in this week's women's and men's finals, where China secured gold through the husband-and-wife couple of Wang Xindi and Xu Mengtao.

The winning US team included Kaila Kuhn, gold medallist at the 2025 world championships in women's and mixed team aerials, who finished fifth in Wednesday's Olympic women's final.

Her teammates were Christopher Lillis and Connor Curran, who were eighth and 12th, respectively, in the men's final on Friday.

The US team scored 325.35 out of a possible total of 450. The Swiss team, including men's silver medallist Noe Roth, got 296.91 points, while China posted 279.68.

The contest in the alpine resort of Livigno took place in overcast and snowy conditions, affecting visibility, which added a challenge for athletes.

The Chinese medal bid was spoiled by mistakes from Wang and Li Tianma, the bronze medallist in the men's, who both crashed on landing after high-difficulty jumps.

Aerials is a gravity-defying discipline that has been part of the Winter Games since 1994 for men's and women's events and from 2022 for mixed teams.

Athletes jump off a near-vertical ramp, launching themselves in the air and performing complex aerobatics, reaching speeds of up to more than 65 km per hour.

They are judged on height, distance, style, degree of difficulty and landing, with a maximum score of 150 for each jump.

In mixed teams, male and female athletes compete together, with each country fielding three contestants. Their individual scores are added up for an overall total.