Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, PAK vs NZ Match 41

Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the 41st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 41st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan and New Zealand have clashed seven times in T20 World Cups, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 5-2.

In all T20 matches between the two teams, they have met 49 times, with Pakistan winning 24, New Zealand 23, and two matches ending without a result.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.