Eddie Hearn breaks silence on Conor Benn’s move to Zuffa Boxing

An undated photo of Eddie Hearn (left), Conor Benn (centre) and Nigel Benn. — X/@ConorNigel

Eddie Hearn has reacted to Conor Benn’s surprising decision to join Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing after leaving Matchroom Boxing.

Benn had been with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing since 2016, when he turned professional, and after a decade, 'The Destroyer' decided to switch promotional companies.

Benn paid tribute to Hearn and his company in a statement on social media.

He said Zuffa Boxing presented him with an opportunity he could not refuse.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they've done for me over the past decade. From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows,” Benn wrote.

"They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times.

"It's been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support, and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn't refuse. I'd love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter."

Eddie Hearn has now broken his silence on Conor Benn’s switch, saying he blames himself for the departure.

"I blame myself, because I just forgot it was boxing. I just felt that the loyalty that we've shown [Benn] would never, ever put us in this position. I just felt that I never really needed to push Conor Benn to sign a new contract previously, and I probably could have got him to sign a new contract previously. But like I said, I blame myself,” he told iFLTV.

Hearn claimed that when he received an email from Benn’s lawyer, he texted him and said he wanted to talk on a call, but the opposite party refused.

"I made a mistake because I misjudged the character. And again, I'm not going to hang him out to dry on it,” Hearn added.

“He will say, 'It was a big offer, right?' But, you know, when I received the email from his lawyer, I texted him and said, 'I think we should have a call. I think for everything I've done for you, I think I deserve a call.' And he said, 'No.' And I was like, 'Man, [expletive deleted], I can't believe it.”

He concluded by saying it was very, very surprising and very painful.

"I just don't know what to say other than I just felt that everything that we gave him, the loyalty that we gave him, the support we gave him, would be enough to talk it through — or just, you know, get close to a number. But it wasn't. It wasn't really the interest. So very, very surprising, very, very painful," he concluded.