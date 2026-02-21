San Diego Padres’ Yuki Matsui day-to-day with groin tightness

San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui stretches during spring training camp on Feb 15, 2026. — Reuters

San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui experienced tightness in his left groin during a batting practice session on Thursday, forcing him to stop after roughly 20 pitches.

Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed on Friday that Matsui is considered day-to-day and has been scratched from his scheduled Sunday spring-training relief appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The injury raises questions about Matsui’s availability for the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC), where he is slated to pitch for defending champion Japan.

Japan opens the tournament on March 6 against Chinese Taipei. Stammen noted that Matsui, entering his third season with the Padres, will ultimately decide whether he is fit to participate.

“We’ve got to see how he comes out of this day off, and then how he feels [Saturday],” Stammen told reporters.

“Honestly, I think it puts the WBC in question. He has got to make that decision, talk with the coaches and the general manager of Team Japan, and see if that’s still an option for him.”

Matsui, 30, enjoyed a solid 2025 season, going 3-1 with a 3.98 ERA in 61 relief appearances. Over his three seasons with San Diego, he has compiled a 7-3 record with a 3.86 ERA in 125 appearances, allowing 18 home runs in 126 innings.

The Padres and Team Japan will monitor Matsui’s recovery closely over the weekend, with hopes that he can regain full health.

It is pertinent to mention that for now, Matsui’s participation in both spring training and the WBC remains uncertain.