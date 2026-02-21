Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah likely to feature in Super Eight clash against New Zealand

The collage shows Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and pacer Naseem Shah. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman and pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi are likely to be included in the playing XI for their opening Super Eight match against New Zealand on Saturday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

The match, however, faces the risk of rain, and sources indicate that all three players will be added to the team if the game is reduced to less than 20 overs.

The team management has reportedly informed the trio about their possible inclusion.

Fakhar Zaman, who has not yet played in the ongoing tournament, is expected to bat in the top order. He last featured in Pakistan’s home T20I series against Australia, scoring 10 runs in each of the two matches.

Naseem Shah is also set to make his comeback in the shorter format after the Australia series and is yet to appear in the current tournament.

Notably, the left-handed batter has a strong record against New Zealand in T20Is, scoring 439 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 134.25, including three half-centuries.

Naseem Shah, meanwhile, has played seven T20Is, taking four wickets at an economy of 8.43.

For the unversed, Pakistan finished second in Group A, winning three out of four matches and suffering a single loss to India by 61 runs.

For the Super Eights, they are placed in Group 2 alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated New Zealand in T20 World Cups, winning five of their seven encounters.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.