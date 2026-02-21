Neymar hints at possible retirement amid FIFA World Cup doubts

Santos' Neymar inside the stadium during the match against Sao Paulo on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Brazilian striker Neymar has suggested he could retire from professional football by the end of the year, raising questions over his participation in this year’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old forward, who returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025, played a pivotal role in helping the team avoid relegation from Brazil’s top flight. He scored five goals in their final five matches, demonstrating flashes of the talent that made him a global superstar.

Speaking to Brazilian media on Friday, Neymar admitted uncertainty over his future.

“I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year,” he said. “It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now.”

Neymar, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and recently underwent successful knee surgery, acknowledged the significance of the year ahead.

“This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it's a World Cup year, and for me too,” he added.

The forward is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, but he has not featured for the national side since October 2023.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly emphasised that only fully fit players will be considered for the squad for the World Cup, scheduled from 11 June to 19 July across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With Neymar’s fitness still in question, Brazil face uncertainty over whether their talisman will grace the global stage one final time, or step away from football before the tournament.