Floyd Mayweather set for boxing comeback after nearly decade

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) stands in the ring prior to his fight against Logan Paul (not pictured) at Hard Rock Stadium on Jun 6, 2021. — Reuters

Former multi-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is set to come out of retirement this year to compete in his first professional fight in almost a decade under his new promotional banner, CSI Sports / Fight Sports, although his opponent has yet to be confirmed.

Before his official comeback, Mayweather will face another boxing legend, Mike Tyson, in an exhibition match, with the date and venue for the bout yet to be announced.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather, 48, said in a statement on his new promotion’s website.

“From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience, or earn more money with each event than mine.”

This will mark the fourth time Mayweather has returned from retirement, having previously stepped away in 2007, 2015, and 2017, the last following his record-breaking victory over Conor McGregor, which took his unbeaten professional record to 50-0. Since then, he has participated in a number of exhibition bouts.

Over a thirty-year career, Mayweather established himself as one of boxing’s all-time greats, defeating many of the era’s top fighters and featuring in three of the highest-grossing bouts in history, including clashes with Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and Canelo Alvarez.

With his new promotional venture, Mayweather aims to continue breaking records, promising events that will not only attract massive global audiences but also set new benchmarks in the business of boxing. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting further announcements on his next fights.