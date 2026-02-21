Girls’ football clinic empowers youth in Peshawar

An undated picture of the four-day Beginner Football Clinic in Peshawar. — File

A four-day Beginner Football Clinic was successfully held in Peshawar from 14 to 17 February, bringing together 20 young girls from the outskirts of Peshawar and districts including Kohat, Landi Kotal, and Orakzai. The clinic was Organised collaboratively by Noorena ShamsFoundation, Absar Welfare Foundation, and Right To Play with the aim of empowering girls through sport and life skills education.

Over the course of four days, participants were trained not only in football techniques but also in using sport as a powerful tool for personal growth and social change. The sessions were facilitated by Noorena Shams, Absar, and Maria from Right To Play, who led interactive discussions and practical activities covering:

● Football skills and teamwork

● Inclusion and diversity

● Mental health and wellbeing

● Understanding the job market

● CV writing and career mapping

● Digital rights awareness

● Challenging stereotypes for girls in sports and beyond

The clinic created a safe and encouraging environment where girls could build confidence, strengthen leadership abilities, and reflect on their future aspirations. Their enthusiasm was evident throughout the camp, and many expressed a commitment to support and uplift other girls in their communities.

Among the inspiring voices was 25-year-old Nisha Tariq, a customs constable stationed at the Torkham border. She shared how she balances her demanding role fighting smugglers with her passion for sports, describing athletics as a vital outlet that keeps her mentally and physically strong. Her story deeply resonated with the participants.

Two sisters, Mahnoor and Ayman, who traveled from Kohat, also moved the audience with their journey. As teenagers, they worked as polio workers and political agents to fund their education and sports ambitions, demonstrating resilience, determination, and self-belief.

The clinic was further enriched by the presence of Zohra Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s top five squash players, who motivated the girls with insights from her professional journey and emphasised discipline, consistency, and courage.



The initiative received strong institutional support from Abid Nazim, Director of the Hayatabad Sports Complex. He appreciated the organizers for creating such opportunities and encouraged similar activities in the future. In a generous gesture, he offered the girls free access to train at the complex, drawing inspiration from his own daughter’s journey as a competitive squash player.

On the field, the technical training was led by Amjad Khan, a FIFA-certified coach and former national football player, along with Akhlaq Rasool, a FIFA-certified referee and former national player. Their mentorship ensured professional-level exposure and structured development for the participants.

The Beginner Football Clinic was more than just a sports camp,it was a platform for empowerment, resilience, and vision-building. By combining athletic training with life skills education, the organisers reinforced the message that football can be a gateway to confidence, leadership, and broader opportunities for girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As the clinic concluded, the spirit of teamwork, ambition, and solidarity remained strong, a promising step toward building a more inclusive sporting culture in the region.