Venus Williams returns to Indian Wells with wild card entry

Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Tennis legend Venus Williams is set to make a highly anticipated return to the BNP Paribas Open next month, receiving a wild card into both the singles and doubles draws.

The 45-year-old Williams will compete in the Southern California desert for the first time since 2024, when she exited in the first round as a wild card. A three-time semifinalist at Indian Wells, her most recent deep run came in 2018.

Williams famously boycotted the tournament from 2002 to 2016 following a controversial incident in 2001, making her return a notable moment in tennis history.

Tournament director Tommy Haas praised the veteran star, saying, “It’s an honor to award the first wild card of this year’s event to Venus Williams. She is a legend of the game and one of the most accomplished players our sport has ever seen.”

Williams expressed excitement about returning, stating, “I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California.”

The upcoming tournament, running March 4-15, will mark her 10th career appearance at Indian Wells.

The American icon recently competed in the Australian Open, exiting in the first round in both singles and doubles. She is also scheduled to play in the ATX Open, a WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas, which begins Saturday and continues through March 1.

Williams’ return adds a sense of nostalgia and star power to the Indian Wells field, as fans and fellow players alike anticipate seeing the former world No. 1 back on the court.