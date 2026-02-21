Mikel Arteta dismisses ‘bottlers’ tag ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on February 18, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta denounced the label ‘bottlers’ before Sunday's Premier League trip to face Tottenham Hotspur, as the title race intensifies after their advantage was reduced by back-to-back Premier League draws against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal have won only two of their past seven league matches, leaving them five points behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The north London club have finished as runners-up in the previous three campaigns under Arteta.

Arteta suggested that talk of a title wobble is simply opinion, as his team need to take the draw against Wolves on the chin and concentrate on shaping their own fate.

“It’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like that because I don’t think anybody intends to do that," Arteta said.

“That’s individual opinion and perspective. You have to respect that. That’s what I said in the press conference afterwards. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner the game played out, you have to take it on the chin. It’s part of our role."

“What I’m very interested in is the next one, what we are made of, what we love about this, and how we write our own destiny from here.”

Arsenal have also reached the final of the League Cup, the Round of 16 of the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, who currently occupy 16th place in the Premier League, will go into Sunday's game under new manager Igor Tudor, who replaced Thomas Frank last week.