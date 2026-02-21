Harry Brook speaks out on Pakistan players’ snub speculations in The Hundred 2026

England captain Harry Brook during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match 29 against Italy at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on February 16, 2026. - AFP

England captain Harry Brook has responded to growing speculation that Pakistani players could be snubbed in the upcoming edition of The Hundred, with reports suggesting that franchises connected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) may opt not to include them.

In a recent interview, Brook redirected attention to England’s immediate cricketing goals, emphasising that the squad remains completely focused on its preparations for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

However, he also took time to acknowledge Pakistan’s enduring legacy in the sport, praising the nation as one of the most formidable and impactful cricketing countries in history.

“Our main focus now is what's coming up in the T20 World Cup. It's not really any of our business to be honest. I would say Pakistan have been a great cricket nation for many years. I think there's about 50, 60 players in the auction and it would be a shame to not see some of them in there,” Brook remarked.

The England skipper went on to emphasise the broader contributions Pakistani cricketers make to global tournaments.

Beyond their individual talent, he noted, they bring passionate fan followings and an electrifying energy that enhances both the atmosphere and the commercial appeal of any competition.

“There's some amazing cricketers and they bring some great crowds as well. It would be a shame to not see some of the Pakistan players in there and make the tournament and competition even better,” he added.

English media reports indicate that four of The Hundred franchises—Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds—partially owned by IPL-linked investors, could bypass Pakistani players in next month’s auction.

A senior ECB official reportedly told an agent that interest in Pakistan players would likely be limited to franchises not tied to IPL companies. Another agent described the practice as an “unwritten rule” in leagues with IPL-linked investments.

This development contradicts ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould’s assurances last year that Pakistani cricketers would not face restrictions due to IPL influence.

“We are aware of the challenges Pakistani players face in other regions, but that won’t be happening here,” Gould had stated, affirming the ECB’s commitment to inclusivity.

Historically, Pakistani players have been absent from the IPL since its inception in 2008 and have had limited opportunities in leagues such as South Africa’s SA20, UAE’s ILT20, and USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC) due to IPL affiliations.

However, they were regular participants in England’s The Hundred, with stars like Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim featuring in last year’s tournament before the new investors took over.

For the upcoming edition, over 950 players—including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Usman Tariq—have registered for the inaugural auctions, scheduled for March 11 (women’s) and March 12 (men’s) at Piccadilly, London.

Notably absent from the list are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, whose availability would have been limited by Pakistan’s Test series against the West Indies in August.

Pakistan’s limited-overs teams are free during The Hundred window from July 21 to August 16.