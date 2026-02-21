NBA: Mitchell hits 100th 30-point game as Cavaliers cruise past Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel during the second half at the Spectrum Center on Feb 20, 2026. — Reuters

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their superb run of form as Donovan Mitchell recorded his 100th 30-point game for the franchise in a commanding victory over the Charlotte Hornets here at Spectrum Center on Friday.

Mitchell poured in 32 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to secure Cleveland’s seventh straight win and their 12th in the last 13 games.

The 29-year-old guard is enjoying another outstanding campaign, averaging 28.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Despite reaching the personal milestone, Mitchell remained focused on the bigger picture.

“Hopefully I get 100, 200 more, that's the goal. … I love being here, I love being a part of this group, love being part of this organization and this city,” he said after the game.

His remarks will delight Cavaliers fans, who already view him as the heartbeat of a team widely regarded as a genuine title contender.

Cleveland’s all-around performance proved decisive. Jarrett Allen dominated inside with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while James Harden added 18 points and eight assists.

For Charlotte, rookie Kon Knueppel led the way with 33 points, knocking down seven three-pointers to take his season tally to 193, the second-most by a first-year player in league history.

Brandon Miller chipped in with 18 points, but the Hornets lacked the firepower to mount a serious comeback.

In the end, Cleveland had too much quality as they continued their surge and further strengthened their status as one of the league’s elite teams.