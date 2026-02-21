Fans root for Fakhar Zaman’s inclusion in Pakistan’s playing XI against New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman attends a practice session on the eve of ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026. - ICC

COLOMBO: Cricket fans have called for the inclusion of left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s playing XI for their Super Eights clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The high-stakes encounter is scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan and New Zealand have clashed seven times in T20 World Cups, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Fakhar, who is yet to feature in a match during the ongoing tournament, last played in the home T20I series against Australia, where he scored 10 runs in each of the two matches.

Despite his recent modest outings, a large section of supporters believes he should be drafted into the lineup for the crucial contest against the Black Caps.

Several fans even suggested that Fakhar’s strong record against New Zealand makes him a better option, with some calling for the exclusion of Babar Azam from the side.

“Fakhar Zaman must play today. Hope he scores big,” a fan wrote on X.

Another supporter highlighted his statistics against New Zealand to back the demand for his inclusion.

“Fakhar Zaman avg against NZ

T20I: 27.44 avg – SR: 134.25

ODI: 57.73 avg – SR: 91.50

With his track record against NZ and his psychological edge over the likes of Santner and Sodhi, he should be played,” the fan stated.

Another user wrote, “Fakhar Zaman is the best option for today’s match against New Zealand. His record is good against them. Please bring back Fakhar.”

Some reactions were more direct, with one fan posting, “Babar Azam should be dropped and Fakhar Zaman should play tomorrow.”

Another supporter strongly criticised the possible team selection, saying it would be unfair to overlook Fakhar despite his performances against the Black Caps.

“It will be a big injustice and a mockery of Pakistan cricket if we play Babar Azam over Fakhar Zaman against New Zealand tomorrow, even after knowing Fakhar’s track record against them,” the fan wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the 35-year-old has played 17 T20Is against New Zealand, scoring 439 runs at a strike rate of 134.25, including three half-centuries.

His last major impact against the Black Caps came during the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via the DLS method in the 35th match of the tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match was halted due to rain with Pakistan at 200-1 in 25.3 overs, as Fakhar Zaman (126*) and skipper Babar Azam (66*) were unbeaten at the crease.

Thanks to Fakhar’s blistering knock, Pakistan were 21 runs ahead on the DLS score and were declared winners.

During that innings, Fakhar smashed a 63-ball century, the fastest by a Pakistan batter in a World Cup match, surpassing Imran Nazir’s 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Cup.