Saim Ayub can make Pakistan 'hard to beat,' says Ponting ahead of Super Eights

COLOMBO: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has highlighted Pakistan’s young opener Saim Ayub as a player to watch in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins with Pakistan facing New Zealand at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Ponting, during a recent discussion, drew comparisons between Ayub and South African sensation Dewald Brevis, praising the 23-year-old’s early promise.

"He's [Saim Ayub], I think, that youthful talent that is a bit like a Dewald Brevis. If he can put a couple of good performances on the board, then Pakistan becomes hard to beat," Ponting said.

However, Ayub has struggled with consistency in the ongoing tournament, posting modest scores during the group stage.

Against Netherlands, he made 24 runs and claimed 2/7 with the ball. In the second match against the USA, he scored 19 runs but went wicketless, while in the high-profile clash against India, he managed six runs and took 3/25.

His final group stage outing against Namibia saw him contribute 14 runs without picking up a wicket.

Despite these challenges, Ayub has shown glimpses of his all-round ability in T20Is this year. In his last nine matches, he has scored 142 runs and taken eight wickets, reflecting his potential to impact games with both bat and ball.

For the unversed, Pakistan finished second in Group A, winning three out of four matches and suffering a single loss to India by 61 runs.

For the Super Eights, they are placed in Group 2 alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England.

Pakistan’s remaining Super Eight matches are scheduled against England on February 24 and Sri Lanka on February 28, both in Colombo.