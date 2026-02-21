Shukri Conrad vows to 'expose' India under pressure in Super Eight clash

South Africa Head Coach, Shukri Conrad during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at DY Patil Stadium on February 03, 2026 in Navi Mumbai, India. - ICC

AHMEDABAD: South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has embraced the magnitude of his side’s upcoming Super Eight clash against India, describing it as “the biggest match of the competition thus far” as his team gears up for a high-stakes encounter on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In his first white-ball tournament in charge, Conrad admitted that the anxiety of navigating the group stage has now been replaced by excitement after South Africa successfully sealed their place in the next round.

“The first half of the group stages was the anxious bit for me. This is now the excitement,” Conrad said in Ahmedabad.

“Tournament cricket almost has three parts to it. You’ve got to find a way of just getting out of that group stage. So we did that. Now you look and you say, right, we’ve got India first up and then the West Indies with some of the most entertaining players in the world and that excites me.”

South Africa will conclude their Super Eight campaign against neighbours Zimbabwe, although their qualification hopes could be determined before that fixture.

A packed stadium is expected for Sunday’s showdown, with a significantly larger turnout anticipated than the 55,000 spectators who attended their previous match at the same venue.

The contest will be played on a black-soil pitch, traditionally known to assist spin. While that could tilt conditions in India’s favour, Conrad stressed that pressure will be shared equally by both teams.

“Pressure is a big thing but it’s pressure both for us and them,” he said. “I think we all talk about the pressure of playing against the top side, but we’re not quite aware of the pressures they are under. I’m not, for one, suggesting that a guy that has three ducks in his last three matches comes under pressure for his place in his side. No.”

Conrad appeared to reference India batter Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to register a score in the tournament and has twice fallen to off-spin.

South Africa, meanwhile, have only two left-arm spinners in their first-choice attack, prompting captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs to spend extended periods bowling off-spin in the nets.

However, Conrad downplayed the emphasis on match-ups.

“The match-ups can be overstated. I’m not a big fan of it,” Conrad said. “Sometimes the wickets are so good that it takes the match-ups out of the equation. If there’s something in the wicket and there’s a little bit of spin, then the match-up could be there for the off-spinner against the left-hander, maybe the angle you create sometimes. By and large, I think it’s slightly overstated on really good batting wickets.”

Despite only a handful of 200-plus totals in the group stage, Conrad believes the surfaces have been better than during South Africa’s tour of India last year.

He attributed the absence of huge scores — including the much-anticipated 300-run mark — to the added weight of tournament cricket.

“The pressure of the World Cup,” Conrad said. “Prior to the World Cup, people were talking of scoring 300-plus and all sorts of things, but generally with World Cups there is a lot more at stake. In bilaterals, guys come in and they play with a lot more gay abandon, but World Cups bring a decidedly different type of pressure.”

For a team like India, constantly reminded about repeating history and urged at every turn to retain the trophy, that level of scrutiny can take its toll — and South Africa are well aware of it.

“There’s so much scrutiny, especially a side like India. They’re going to be under a lot of pressure to make the semi-finals and obviously go on and make the final as well,” Conrad said. “Hopefully we can expose them and make them vulnerable under that pressure.”

India, boasting a bowling attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, alongside a powerful batting unit, present a formidable challenge.

Ishan Kishan currently leads the six-hitting charts in the tournament with 11 maximums, while South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and India’s Hardik Pandya are also among the leading hitters.

Reflecting on South Africa’s 3-1 T20I series defeat in India last year, Conrad said the experience provided valuable preparation for the intensity of a major tournament fixture on Indian soil.

“That tour gave us a really good insight as to what we could be up against. That tour prepped us really well in terms of the hostility, the fervour that’s being built up around Sunday where we could have 130,000 people crammed into the stadium and they’re going to be in blue,” he said.

“But Sunday is just one of the few matches that we have to win to get through, and we’re as well prepared as we can be.”