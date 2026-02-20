South Africa announce squad for T20I series against New Zealand

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced a 15-member squad for the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played from March 15 to 25.

Experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the squad, featuring five uncapped players – Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch and Nqobani Mokoena.

Notably, South Africa rested their key players, including captain Aiden Markram, currently part of their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, underway until March 8, in a bid to give them a break.

"With this series taking place directly after the T20 World Cup, the majority of that squad will return home, which creates a great opportunity for this group of players to step into the international environment and show what they're about at this level," South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad said.

"Keshav has experience captaining the Proteas and has led two teams to the SA20 finals. His leadership and calm presence make him the ideal person to lead this group on this tour.

"The batting unit is particularly exciting for this tour. Tony brings experience to the top order, while Connor, Dian and Jordan have all demonstrated the ability to play positive, attacking cricket for their domestic teams.

"Nqobani showed during SA20 that he is an exciting young quick with the ability to make an impact and this series will give him the perfect opportunity to expose him to the international setup."

South Africa squad for T20I series against New Zealand:

Keshav Maharaj (c), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen and Jason Smith.