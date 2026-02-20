T20 World Cup 2026: Rain denies Pakistan training ahead of New Zealand clash

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

COLOMBO: 2009 champions Pakistan's scheduled training session on the eve of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against New Zealand was called off due to rain here on Friday.

According to the details, the Green Shirts were set to fine-tune their preparations for the crucial stage of the 20-team tournament by holding a scheduled training session here at the R Premadasa Stadium, where they will be locking horns with New Zealand on Saturday.

The upcoming match against New Zealand is crucial in the Green Shirts' qualification for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Pakistan and New Zealand enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both finished second in their respective groups, winning three of their four matches.

The two sides have locked horns seven times in T20 World Cups, with Pakistan dominating the head-to-head record with five victories.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the semi-final of the 2022 edition, which the Green Shirts won comfortably by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's last victory over Pakistan dates back to the 2016 edition, where they prevailed by 22 runs.

Following the New Zealand challenge, Pakistan are due to take on two-time champions England in Kandy on February 24, while their remaining Super Eights fixture is scheduled against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 28.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.