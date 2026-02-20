Mike Hesson addresses viral video of alleged heated exchange with captain Agha

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson look on during a training session on the eve of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson issued clarification on his alleged heated exchange with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the former champions' crucial group-stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia on Wednesday.

A video making rounds on social media featured Hesson involved in a passionate discussion with captain Agha at the team's dugout just after he got dismissed.

Following the conversation, Agha was seen throwing his water bottle in anger, and fans speculated it was a sign of a disagreement between the duo, with some asserting that it was over Babar Azam's batting slot, who was demoted from No.4 and eventually was not sent to bat.

Hesson, while speaking at the press conference on the eve of Pakistan's Super Eights match against New Zealand here at the R Premadasa Stadium, was asked to explain the viral video, and he stressed that it was misinterpreted.

The head coach further revealed that Agha threw the bottle as he was upset with himself for getting out, and thus it had nothing to do with the conversation, which he described as "simple" and was about getting Mohammad Nawaz to pad up.

"I actually got sent that video, and you guys have really got that wrong," Hesson told reporters.

"So, I'll talk you through what happened. So, I was going over to talk to Salman about and get Nawaz to put the pads on as a left-hander, and Agha was upset that he just got out, so he threw the bottle into the ground, nothing to do with the conversation we were having," he added.

Mike Hesson further clarified that Nawaz was not sent out to bat despite his initial instruction because the left-armer who was bowling at that time had finished his spell, and thus, Shadab went out to bat at No.5.

"And then, obviously, as I said, once the left-arm spinner finished, we talked about Shadab, going and getting his pads on to come in to Nawaz," Hesson explained.

"So, it was a really simple conversation that often he wasn't even part of. He was just standing there, being pretty disappointed that he was out, and it just happened to be in the crossfire. So, amazing what people can interpret sometimes," he concluded.