Dave Allen warns Tyson Fury ahead of Arslanbek Makhmudov fight

This collage of photos features Dave Allen (wearing blue gloves), Arslanbek Makhmudov (wearing black gloves), and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Dave Allen has warned Tyson Fury ahead of his fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov after the former fought the Russian last year.

Allen put on a good show when he faced the Russian No. 1. Early on, he put the 6ft 6 under pressure, but Makhmudov, with his solid jabs and big right hands steal the show, winning the fight on points after 12 rounds.

Arslanbek has not fought since then and will go straight into the fight against Fury in April and will try to take advantage of the fact that the former world champion has not fought for 15 months.

Fury announced his retirement in January 2025, following his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in two consecutive fights, the only boxer to have beaten him in his career.

However, the former WBC ruler reversed his decision to fight against the emerging Russian boxer, scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was considered his tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Dave Allen warned Fury about Makhmudov’s power.

“I think the main thing is he hits really hard. If he hits Tyson, he’ll flatten Tyson, but he has to hit him. It’s not an easy feat, so I think it’s a good match, an interesting match, ’cause Makhmudov does hit hard enough to hurt him,” Allen said.

“But if Tyson is as good as he was when we last saw him, then I think he will win. I think he will take him seriously because he knows he can punch.”