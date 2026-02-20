Kamaru Usman makes bold claim about potential Islam Makhachev title fight

An undated photo of Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev. — X/UFC

Kamaru Usman has said that he is still better than the young fighters in the welterweight division and deserves a title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley by a unanimous decision at UFC Atlanta in June 2025 in his last fight. With the win, he ended his dismal three-fight losing streak.

Islam has become the two-division champion after dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Immediately after his welterweight victory, Makhachev named Usman as his preferred option for his first title defence.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ himself also threw his name in the hat to challenge the Dagestani fighter.

However, media and UFC pundits have criticised his decision, saying young fighters like Ian Machado Garry deserve the opportunity.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman made a case for himself to be the best contender for a title shot against Islam.

"There's no secret about what I want, I've already said that Henry [Cejudo]. I believe that’s what should happen. I think I have proven that I can still hang with these guys, I can beat these guys,” Usman said.

“I've proved that... I considered Buckley one of the most dangerous guys in the division... After that [beating Buckley], everyone forgot that Buckley was that dangerous."

Islam Makhachev has also explained previously that Kamaru Usman is the perfect match for him.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev explained why the former welterweight champion deserves the title shot.

“I said that I wanted to fight Kamaru Usman next,” Makhachev said (Russian translation via Red Corner MMA).

“Although the media doesn’t believe in this fight as I can see, but in my opinion, Usman would steamroll through each of these up-and-comers like Morales, Prates… those guys haven’t been checked yet.

“I think Usman would be the hardest fight for me and in terms of media we could build it up. Like, a former champion, the most title defenses in my weight division, we could promote this fight well and make it fun to watch.”