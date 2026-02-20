Match officials announced for T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights

Match umpires Alex Wharf (L) and Ahsan Raza (R) pictured during game two of the ODI International series between Pakistan and South Africa at Iqbal Stadium on November 06, 2025 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. — ICC

COLOMBO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the match officials for the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to commence on February 21.

A total of 16 umpires from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and the ICC Emerging Umpires Group have been appointed for the second phase of the tournament.

They will be supported by four members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, ensuring vast international experience throughout the Super Eights.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the opening Super Eight clash in Colombo on Saturday.

Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will serve as the on-field umpires, while Allahudien Paleker has been named TV umpire. Sam Nogajski will act as the fourth umpire.

When co-hosts Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Kandy on February 28, Tucker will once again officiate on the field alongside Nogajski.

Nogajski is also scheduled to oversee the England versus Pakistan fixture on February 24, partnering with Nitin Menon as the on-field umpires.

South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock is part of the officiating team based in Sri Lanka. He will stand in England’s match against Sri Lanka in Kandy on February 22 and their clash against New Zealand five days later.

For the Sri Lanka versus New Zealand encounter in Colombo on February 25, Paleker and Asif Yaqoob will be the on-field umpires.

Group 1 begins with a high-profile contest between co-hosts India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, a repeat of the 2024 final.

Chris Gaffaney, who officiated the final two years ago, will serve as on-field umpire alongside Richard Kettleborough. Alex Wharf has been appointed TV umpire, while Chris Brown will be the fourth umpire.

Gaffaney and Wharf will also combine for the final Super Eight match between India and the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1.

During India’s fixture against Zimbabwe on February 26, Wharf and Kettleborough will officiate on the field.

Kumar Dharmasena recently stood in his 50th T20I as an umpire during Australia’s final group-stage match against Oman.

The former Sri Lanka all-rounder, who was part of the 1996 ODI World Cup-winning side, will officiate the West Indies versus South Africa match on February 26 alongside Shahid Saikat, and the South Africa versus Zimbabwe clash on March 1 with Richard Illingworth.

Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka and Australia to advance to the Super Eight stage.

When they take on the West Indies in Mumbai on February 23, Illingworth and Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings.

Match referees

Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Umpires

Rodney Tucker, Paul Reiffel, Allahudien Paleker, Sam Nogajski, Nitin Menon, Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, Alex Wharf, Chris Brown, Richard Illingworth, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Shahid Saikat and Kumar Dharmasena.