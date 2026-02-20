Michael Carrick opens up on bringing back Kobbie Mainoo to starting XI

This collage of photos shows Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick (left) and Kobbie Mainoo. — Reuters

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has shared his thoughts on Kobbie Mainoo, who has returned to the starting XI under the new boss after struggling for game time under Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

The 20-year-old midfielder has started all five games under Carrick, providing two assists, with the Red Devils winning four and drawing one in these matches.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Carrick said that he has known Kobbie a long time and started working with him when the youngster was 13 or 14 years old.

He added that he has been a fan of the midfielder and knows his capabilities, so it was not a difficult decision for him to bring him back to the starting XI.

"I have known Kobbie a long time. I think I started working with him when he was 13 or 14, when I started my coaching badges. Knowing him and having experience with him, and seeing him perform at such a level on such big occasions - to be able to cope - what he's done at such a young age is quite incredible. We forget how young he still is,” Carrick said.

"I was a big fan of watching him play and what he was capable of. So it wasn't really a big decision to play him. It's not easy when you've not played to find your rhythm and form - he's come in and done fantastic. I have not had to help him an awful lot."

Carrick further said that Kobbie Mainoo has shown his potential; there is some room for improvement in his game, but currently, we have let him find his flow.

"I think he has shown he can do a bit of everything. He has been with Casemiro a lot. He takes the ball everywhere, Kobbie. There are things he can improve on. But we haven't really got started on any of that as we have let him find his flow of playing again,” he said.

"I have been really conscious of not giving him a lot. A few pointers, positional things, but trust in what he is, a fantastic footballer with huge talent."