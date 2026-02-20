Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series ahead of PSL 11

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan men's cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Friday.

The series will be played just days after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka until March 8, and will culminate a week before the commencement of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

All three ODIs between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 11, 13 and 15, respectively.

The Green Shirts will reach Dhaka on March 9 and will hold a practice session the following day.

Notably, this will be Pakistan's second tour of Bangladesh since July 2025. The national team last toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, last toured Pakistan in May-June last year for a three-match T20I series, which the 2009 champions clean-swept 3-0.

For the unversed, the home ODI series against Pakistan will be Bangladesh's first international assignment since the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced them with Scotland for the ongoing 20-team mega event following their refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns.

Series schedule:

March 9 – Pakistan arrival

March 10 – Practice

March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka