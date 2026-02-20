Arne Slot says Liverpool's set-pieces have gone ‘back to normal’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the match against Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said that their set-piece prowess has gone back to normal.

The number of goals Liverpool conceded compared to the number they scored has been a problem for the Reds’ coach this season.

The reigning champions of the Premier League sacked their set-piece coach, Aaron Briggs, who was appointed at the start of the season in December after the team was not doing well in that department.

Since the departure of the Briggs, things have improved for Livepool but Slot said that was not a reflection on Briggs.

The Slot’s side conceded from 13 set-pieces and scored from eight in the first 26 matches of the season, but after the set-piece coach's exit, they have scored from eight and conceded from just two.

"It would be very unfair to [blame] Aaron, who was partly responsible for that because, [because] in the end I'm responsible for everything," the Dutchman said.

"We've been in that period of time [being] so unlucky. We all knew that it couldn't go on like that because we hardly gave away a chance in set-pieces but every ball went in and we created multiple opportunities to score and the ball didn't go in.”

Arne Slot added that things related to set pieces have now gone back to normal.

"So that things go back to normal now, it's something which we expected. We didn't change that much, maybe made one or two slight changes,” Slot added.

"What changed is things went back to normal, because in the Champions League I think we were number one in set-pieces."