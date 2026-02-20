T20 World Cup 2026: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against Oman

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh (second from right) and Oman's Jatinder Singh (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 20, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

PALLEKELE: Australia have won the toss and opted to field first against Oman in the 40th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (w), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed and Shafiq Jan.

Head-to-head

Australia and Oman have come just face-to-face just once in the shortest format. Their solitary meeting came at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, which saw the 2021 champions prevailing by 39 runs.

Matches: 1

Australia: 1

Oman: 0

Form Guide

Both teams enter the fixture with dismal momentum in their favour as Australia have just one victory in their last five completed T20Is, while Oman have two.

As a result, both teams are already out of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights contention and thus aim to conclude their respective campaigns triumphantly.

Australia: L, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Oman: L, L, L, W, W