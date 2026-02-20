Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AUS vs OMA Match 40

Australia and Oman face off in the 40th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 20, 2026. — Geo Super

PALLEKELE: The 40th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Australia and Oman here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Australia and Oman have come face-to-face just once in T20Is and the solitary meeting was won by the former.

Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (w), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed and Shafiq Jan.