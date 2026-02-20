Michael Vaughan raises concerns over Pakistani players' participation in The Hundred

Michael Vaughan of Fox Sports walks on the ground before day one of the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. — AFP

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has voiced serious concerns over reports that Pakistani players might be overlooked in the upcoming edition of The Hundred, amid speculation that franchises linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL) may not consider players from the green shirts.

Taking to social media platform X, Vaughan highlighted the responsibility of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure fair participation and uphold the sport’s inclusivity.

“The ECB need to act fast on this. They own the league, and this should not be allowed to happen. The most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen,” he wrote.

English media reports indicate that four of The Hundred franchises—Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds—partially owned by IPL-linked investors, could bypass Pakistani players in next month’s auction.

A senior ECB official reportedly told an agent that interest in Pakistan players would likely be limited to franchises not tied to IPL companies. Another agent described the practice as an “unwritten rule” in leagues with IPL-linked investments.

This development contradicts ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould’s assurances last year that Pakistani cricketers would not face restrictions due to IPL influence.

“We are aware of the challenges Pakistani players face in other regions, but that won’t be happening here,” Gould had stated, affirming the ECB’s commitment to inclusivity.

Historically, Pakistani players have been absent from the IPL since its inception in 2008 and have had limited opportunities in leagues such as South Africa’s SA20, UAE’s ILT20, and USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC) due to IPL affiliations.

However, they were regular participants in England’s The Hundred, with stars like Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim featuring in last year’s tournament before the new investors took over.

For the upcoming edition, over 950 players—including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Usman Tariq—have registered for the inaugural auctions, scheduled for March 11 (women’s) and March 12 (men’s) at Piccadilly, London.

Notably absent from the list are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, whose availability would have been limited by Pakistan’s Test series against the West Indies in August.

Pakistan’s limited-overs teams are free during The Hundred window from July 21 to August 16.