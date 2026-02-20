Jannik Sinner admits ‘downturn’ in his career

Italy's Jannik Sinner, after winning his group stage match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on November 10, 2025. — Reuters

After a defeat against Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open, Jannik Sinner has admitted that he is facing a ‘downturn’ in his career.

The Italian confessed that every player faces ups and downs in their career, and he is currently experiencing a slight downturn.

Mensik, ranked 16th in the world, ended Sinner’s run to the final by eliminating the world number two in Doha on Thursday.

The Czech defeated Jannik Sinner in a pulsating match by 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3.

Mensik edged the Italian in the first set; however, Sinner recovered in the second set. But the former won the decider, and the 24-year-old was brought to a stop after 22 wins in 23 games.

In a post-match interview with UbiTennis, Sinner admitted that he is currently having a tough time.

"Every player faces ups and downs. I've had two incredible years and now I'm having a little downturn, but it's not something that worries me,” Sinner said.

“I know I can play better tennis, but Jakub played and served really well. We all have ups and downs in our jobs, so I'm not worried," Jannik Sinner said.

The Italian world number two added that it's normal to go through a difficult time, and he knows how to come back.

"It's normal to go through some tough times; I've had even tougher ones in the past. I know how to come back," he added.

Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men’s tennis, and the pair have shared the last nine Grand Slams between them and are just two short of matching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 11 straight Grand Slam titles as a duopoly.