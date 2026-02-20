England Lions restrict Pakistan Shaheens to modest total in first unofficial T20I

Shamyl Hussain of Pakistan plays a shot during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match against Australia at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. — ICC

ABU DHABI: Pakistan Shaheens managed 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs in the first unofficial T20I of the three-match series against England Lions at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, despite skipper Shamyl Hussain’s fighting half-century.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a promising start as openers Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain put together a steady 55-run partnership, with Shamyl scoring the majority of the runs and applying early pressure on England’s bowling attack.

The partnership was broken when James Coles claimed Sadaqat’s wicket on the first ball of the eighth over. Sadaqat had made 17 off 18 balls, including two boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig joined Shamyl, and the duo continued to stabilise the innings. Shamyl led from the front, reaching his fourth T20I half-century in List A cricket.

His innings ended when Nathan Sowter dismissed him for 55 off 39 balls, featuring four boundaries and as many sixes, leaving Pakistan at 90-2 in 11.2 overs.

Abdul Samad then added valuable runs to help Pakistan surpass the 100-run mark, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Saqib Mahmood dismissed Saad Baig for 21 off 20 balls, leaving Pakistan at 108-3 in 14.1 overs.

In the next over, James Coles picked up his second wicket, removing Samad for 21 off 12 deliveries, which included two towering sixes.

The middle and lower order struggled as wickets tumbled. Hasan Nawaz scored 13 off 13 balls before Scott Currie picked up his first wicket.

Sonny Baker accounted for Saad Masood, while Saqib Mahmood struck again to dismiss Ahmed Daniyal for two.

Pakistan’s innings concluded with Arafat Minhas unbeaten on 13 and Sufiyan Muqeem on one, setting England Lions a target of 152 for victory.