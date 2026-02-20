Jakub Mensik upsets Jannik Sinner in Qatar Open

A collage of 16th in the world Jakub Mensik and world number two Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Jakub Mensik, ranked 16th in the world, ended Jannik Sinner’s run to another final by eliminating the world number two in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Czech sixth seed beat the world number two in a pulsating quarter-final match with 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3.

Mensik narrowed the gap of the first set with Sinner, a 24-year-old Italian, who recovered in the second set. But Mensik won the decider, and Siner was brought to a stop after 22 wins in 23 games.

The only defeat that Sinner had had in that run was to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Sinner, who had made 10 finals in 2025 and won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, made his first loss against Mensik in their first encounter at Doha.

Mensik now has unseeded Frenchman Arthur Fils, who beat compatriot Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3, to earn a spot in his fourth ATP final and second this year, after his Auckland Open victory last month.

The other semi-final will also see world number one Carlos Alcaraz versus the defending champion Andrey Rublev.

Top seed Alcaraz won a set behind to defeat Karen Khachanov 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-3, marking the tenth straight win of the year after winning a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Rublev, the fifth seed, defeated Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to reach the match with Alcaraz. In the meantime, the British duo of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool are hoping to defend their doubles title.

They secured their spot in the final by defeating the French duo of Quentin Halys and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-3 and will play third seeds Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara.