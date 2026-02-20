Bangladesh crush Pakistan to reach ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Bangladesh players pictured during their ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal match against Pakistan at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on February 20, 2026. — ACC

BANGKOK: Bangladesh produced a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by 54 runs in a low-scoring thriller and secure a spot in the final of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Bangladesh struggled to post a competitive total, finishing at 110-8 in their 20 overs.

Captain Fahima Khatun anchored the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 32 balls, striking five boundaries and leading her side from the front.

Opener Ishma Tanjim managed 12 runs from 23 deliveries, while Shamima Sultana added 13 at a run-a-ball pace. Sarmin Sultana contributed a 15-run knock, but apart from Fahima, no other batter made a substantial impact.

Lata Mondal (5), Farjana Easmin (6), and Shorifa Khatun (0) fell cheaply, while Sadia Akter (8) and Fatema Jahan (2) were also dismissed as Bangladesh relied heavily on their captain to set a modest target.

For Pakistan, Hafsa Khalid was the standout bowler, finishing with 2 for 25 in four overs, supported by Omaima Sohail, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat and Waheeda Akhtar, who each claimed a wicket.

In response, Pakistan’s chase never got off the ground. Chasing 111, they were bowled out for 56 in 16.4 overs.

Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 14 off 17 deliveries, including a six, while skipper Hafsa Khalid made 12, followed by Yusra Amir’s 11.

Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Sanjida Akter Meghla leading the attack, claiming 3 for 6 in 3.4 overs.

Fahima Khatun chipped in with two wickets, while Fariha Trisna, Fatema Jahan, and Farjana Easmin picked one wicket each.