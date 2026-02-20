Milwaukee Brewers extend Pat Murphy’s contract through 2028

Brewers manager Pat Murphy looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 14, 2025. — Reuters

The Milwaukee Brewers have secured the services of their highly regarded manager, Pat Murphy, with a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The agreement, which revises the final year of Murphy’s previous deal, now covers the 2026 to 2028 seasons and includes a club option for 2029, according to The Athletic.

Murphy, 67, has enjoyed a remarkable start to his tenure at the helm, guiding the Brewers to a 190-134 record and consecutive National League Central titles over the past two seasons. His efforts earned him the National League Manager of the Year award on both occasions.

Last season, Milwaukee defeated the Chicago Cubs in five games during the NL Division Series but was subsequently swept by the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NL Championship Series.

A longstanding figure within the organisation, Murphy joined the Brewers in 2016 as bench coach under Craig Counsell. He succeeded Counsell as manager following the 2023 season. Over his decade with the club, Milwaukee has qualified for seven postseasons, reflecting Murphy’s enduring influence.

Before joining the Brewers, Murphy served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, compiling a 42-54 record under Bud Black.

He also spent years coaching in the Padres’ minor league system and enjoyed a successful collegiate career, heading Arizona State from 1995 to 2009 and Notre Dame from 1988 to 1994.

Murphy has international experience as well, managing the Netherlands national team at major tournaments, including the 1987 European Baseball Championship and the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The extension cements Murphy’s status as a cornerstone of Milwaukee baseball, signalling the club’s ambition to remain competitive at the highest level.