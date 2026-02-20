Anthony Joshua eyes summer return, Hearn confirms

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Anthony Joshua is expected to return to camp in the coming weeks and could fight this summer, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed on Thursday.

The future of Joshua as a boxer has been in question after he was involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that claimed the lives of two of his best friends, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

Joshua did not receive any significant physical injuries, but the severity of the event and the fact that he lost his friends indicated that he probably would not come back to boxing.

But Hearn reported that Joshua is beginning to work towards a comeback in the latter part of this year.

"Originally, the plan for AJ was for him to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury in August. That's not happening," Hearn said.

"He's not fighting Tyson Fury next. He's going to come back, I believe, late summer, but physically, he's not yet in a position to return to camp.

"I'm planning," Hearn said, "but he's just resting and preparing.

"So, for me, I'm looking at options to get him back in the ring in July, but we'll only know if that's a real possibility when he returns to camp, which will hopefully be in the next couple of weeks or a month.

"I think every fight is dangerous, coming off what he's come through," he said. "We're open to the Fury fight, but probably more likely [near the] end of the year, maybe early 2027."

It is pertinent to mention that Joshua spoke after the crash last month, when he expressed gratitude to people for their well-wishes and promised to make the dreams of his brothers come true.