Australia coach Andrew McDonald blames players for T20 World Cup exit

Australian coach Andrew McDonald looks on during an Australia ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Colombo Cricket Club on February 06, 2026 in Colombo, India. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has laid the blame for the team's shocking early exit from the T20 World Cup squarely on the players, dismissing criticism of their preparations and calling claims that the nation is not taking the format seriously a “false narrative.”

Australia crashed out of the group stage following defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, sparking criticism back home.

Former players and cricket pundits have highlighted the team’s preparation issues, noting that several squad members arrived late to a warm-up series in Pakistan after prioritising the Big Bash League.

The team also suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan, ultimately failing to qualify for the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

McDonald rejected claims that Australia had not prioritised the competition, insisting the squad had been “fully locked in” during their preparation.

“I have heard that narrative that T20 World Cups don’t matter to us,” McDonald told reporters.

“I think all of that is a response to the performances of Australian cricket teams in these competitions. We won in 2021, and we haven’t been as successful since then. The expectations on the Australian cricket team are high — and rightfully so. But to say that we’re prioritising other formats or not taking the T20 World Cup seriously is entirely false,” he added.

Australia were without leading pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injury. However, McDonald maintained that the available players were capable but simply did not perform.

“It shouldn’t be about the players that we’re missing,” said McDonald, who also serves as a selector. “It should be about the performances, and we’re disappointed in those. We need to own that, and the critique is fair and reasonable.”

For the unversed, the Kangaroos will conclude their tournament with a dead-rubber match against Oman in Pallekele on Friday.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.