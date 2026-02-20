Wayne Rooney hopes Pep Guardiola stays at Manchester City

A collage of the former captain of Manchester United Wayne Rooney and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

Wayne Rooney, the former captain of Manchester United, hopes that Pep Guardiola will remain at Manchester City after this season, as he has set a standard for other managers to follow.

The 55-year-old has been at the helm of City since 2016 and has guided them to six Premier League titles, with a possible seventh this season.

However, questions remain over whether Guardiola will stay on as manager next season, and it is expected that a decision on his future will be made during or after this campaign.

Enzo Maresca, a former Chelsea manager in the last decade, was strongly linked with a return to City in December, where he previously worked as a coach under Guardiola.

Rooney shared his views in the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show.

"Some players will want him to leave, some will want him to stay. It depends on whether you are in the team or not, and that is the same for any manager," Rooney said.

However, Rooney believes that a club legend who has worked under Guardiola would be better suited to lead the team.

"If Pep does go, they have to go and get [current Bayern Munich boss] Vincent Kompany," he added.

"He knows the club, and he has been successful with Bayern in a similar way. It looks like he has learned from Pep.

"Pep will probably choose the next manager. If he is going, he will likely be part of the process of selecting the next one.”