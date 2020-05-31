Batsman Umar Akmal Photo: PCB

Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear beleaguered Umar Akmal’s appeal.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Khokhar will soon decide that date of the hearing.

Akmal had filed an appeal against the three-year-ban slapped on him by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.

READ: Umar Akmal banned for 3 years over failure to report corruption approaches

It is pertinent to mention that he had hired Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan's law firm to assist him in the case.

Former Supreme Court judge appointed to hear Umar Akmal's appeal