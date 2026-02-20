No A+ category as BCB announces 2026 central contracts

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (right) speaks with captain Litton Das during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at a stadium in Chittagong on October 27, 2025.

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its central contracts for 2026, with no player included in the top-tier A+ category.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed and senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim have been downgraded in the latest gradation list.

Taskin, who was the only cricketer in the A+ category in 2025 earning BDT 1 million (approximately USD 8,169) per month, has now been moved to Grade A.

He joins Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and T20I captain Litton Das in the second-highest tier.

Players in Grade A will earn BDT 800,000 (approximately USD 6,535) per month. Notably, no player has been placed in the A+ category this year.

The reason behind Taskin’s demotion remains unclear, especially considering his consistent performances across formats. Team management has previously managed his workload carefully to maintain his effectiveness in all three formats.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur, who retired from ODIs in 2025, has been moved from Grade A to Grade B. Players in Grade B will receive BDT 600,000 (approximately USD 4,901) per month.

Ten other cricketers feature in this category, including Test specialists Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam and Shadman Islam.

Shadman is also among four players promoted from Grade C to B, alongside Tanzid Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan.

The BCB has expanded Grade D compared to last year, when only two players were listed. This time, seven cricketers have been included, among them Saif Hassan and Nurul Hasan, both of whom returned to the T20I setup last year.

Grades C and D offer monthly retainers of BDT 400,000 (approximately USD 3,267) and BDT 200,000 (approximately USD 1,633), respectively.

Bangladesh have made a slow start to the year after the government decided not to send the team to the ongoing T20 World Cup.

They are set to resume international cricket with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan national cricket team at home on March 12, 14 and 16.

2026 Bangladesh Central Contracts

Grade A: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.

Grade B: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana.

Grade C: Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Grade D: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan.