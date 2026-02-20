Mohammad Amir rules out THIS team from T20 World Cup semi-final race

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) along with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and Indian batter Shubman Gill. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said he does not see India qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, citing their inconsistent batting as a major hurdle in progressing further in the tournament.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme “Harna Mana Hai”, Amir — a member of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup-winning squad — shared his predictions for the teams he believes will advance from the Super Eights stage.

“South Africa and West Indies,” Amir said when asked which teams would emerge victorious in the Super Eights.

“Look at all their matches except the Pakistan game — their batting collapses,” he remarked while referring to India’s performances.

Amir, who currently features in various franchise leagues after stepping away from international cricket, stated that India’s batting concerns could put them under added pressure in the Super Eights stage.

“I think with the way South Africa and West Indies are playing, they can beat any team that comes their way,” he added.

Elaborating on his views, Amir praised the West Indies’ bowling attack, highlighting Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph as key strengths.

He also lauded power-hitters Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell, saying they have the ability to put any opposition under pressure.

Explaining his backing for South Africa, Amir said, “Their fast bowling is complete, their spin department is strong, and their batting is in form.”

Meanwhile, other panellists disagreed with Amir’s assessment. Former captain Rashid Latif predicted a Pakistan vs India clash in the semi-finals, while Ahmed Shehzad backed India and South Africa to advance to the last four.

It is pertinent to mention that the Super Eight stage is set to get underway, with two groups finalised. One group features the table-toppers from the group stage — India, Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies.

The second group comprises Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

For the unversed, Pakistan will play their first Super Eight clash against New Zealand on Saturday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.