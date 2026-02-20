Bukayo Saka signs new long-term deal with Arsenal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on February 18, 2026. — Reuters

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, committing his future to the club until 2030, according to international media reports on Friday.

The forward’s previous deal had been set to run until 2027, but fresh terms have now been agreed to secure his stay in north London.

Saka is an academy graduate and one of the instrumental figures under the management of Mikel Arteta. The England international has played more minutes than any other player under the Arteta regime, which shows how vital he has been to the team on and off the field.

Saka has scored 78 goals in 297 appearances since his senior debut in 2018 and has become a focal point for both the club and the country.

In an interview with club media, the 24-year-old said that the extension was a fantastic moment for him and his family, and that clinching the option to continue with his childhood club was an easy decision.

"I'm feeling amazing. I think it's a fantastic moment for my family and for me. I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here," he said in the interview.

He was optimistic that the next few years would see the arrival of major trophies as Arsenal fight hard to achieve success in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

Saka has so far lifted only the FA Cup in 2020 with the club. He has also become a leadership figure and has worn the captain’s armband on various occasions during this campaign.

He is committing his long-term future to Arsenal alongside teammates William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, signalling stability at the Emirates Stadium.