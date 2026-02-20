Stephen Curry receives encouraging MRI results: reports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Feb 7, 2026. — Reuters

Stephen Curry has received encouraging medical results after an MRI scan on his troublesome right knee revealed no structural issues, but the veteran remains sidelined due to ongoing pain and swelling, according to international media reports on Friday.

Curry, who will celebrate his 38th birthday on March 14, was ruled out on Thursday night before a home game as he continues to deal with patellofemoral pain syndrome, also referred to as runner’s knee.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has not played since leaving a January 30 home game against the Detroit Pistons and had missed five straight games before the All-Star break. The problem reportedly began during a single exercise on January 24.

Although Curry attempted to continue playing despite the discomfort, the inflammation worsened, forcing him to withdraw.

Coach Steve Kerr had hoped the team talisman would be fit enough to return this week, but on Wednesday, Curry told team doctors that the knee flared up again following some light training and that he was not yet ready to participate in a full scrimmage.

“Just wasn’t where he needed to be,” Kerr admitted. “It’s unfortunate.”

Last weekend, Curry also missed his 12th NBA All-Star Game. This season, he has sat out 16 games but is still averaging 27.2 points per game, the fifth-highest scoring average of his 17-year career.

“It’s a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise,” Curry said earlier this month, stressing the need to manage inflammation carefully to avoid aggravating the injury.